Justin Trudeau completely shuts down an anti-abortion supporter in a viral video: 'Do a little more thinking, and a little more praying.'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Mexico City in January 2023. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik A man confronted Canada's PM Justin Trudeau about abortion rights in a viral clip. Trudeau tells the man he must "do a little more thinking, and a little more praying." Trudeau has pledged to…



#justintrudeau #mexicocity #apphoto #andrewharnik #reddit #universityofmanitoba #winnipeg #canadianpeopleparty #christian #liberalparty