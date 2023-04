U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail "weaponized race" with an article praising Kate Middleton's ancestor for playing "a key role in abolishing slavery," an author told Newsweek. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been locked in a years-long battle with the British press. It has been fought not only in…



#dailymail #katemiddleton #meghanmarkle #netflix #spare #highcourt #mail #oprahwinfrey #sholamosshogbamimu #saidabout