New York ranked wealthiest city on the planet with 340,000 millionaires

New York City is home to the world’s highest concentration of resident millionaires at 340,000, a report has found. Tokyo and San Francisco Bay Area are ranked second and third, with resident millionaire populations of 290,300 and 285,000, respectively, according to Henley & Partners, which tracks…



#newyorkcity #tokyo #sanfranciscobayarea #henleypartners #newworldwealth #singapore #hongkong #beijing #shanghai #sydney