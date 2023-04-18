‘Superman: Legacy’ Starts Pre-Production, James Gunn Says: ‘Costumes, Production Design and More Now Up and Running’

James Gunn announced on Twitter that pre-production on “Superman: Legacy” has begun. The 2025 comic book tentpole will be the official launch of the new DC Universe as supervised by Gunn and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran. “I’m honored to be a part of the legacy,” Gunn wrote alongside a photo…



