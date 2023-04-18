Top Stories Tuesday, Apr. 18: Elon Musk Says US Intel Agencies Had Access To Twitter DMs, Alibaba's Ant IPO Might Actually See Light, Airbus Pushes Some 2024…
Published
Benzinga Elon Musk Drops Bombshell: US Intel Agencies Were Reading Your Twitter DMs Elon Musk has alleged that the previous management of Twitter permitted U.S. and foreign intelligence agencies to access users’ direct messages on the platform. In an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, the…
#elonmusk #foxnewss #tuckercarlson #twitter #liftsguidance #jnj #bankofamericacorp #bac #eps #specialtymedicines