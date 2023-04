You may love the smell of a new car, but scientists want you to know something.before you inhale. Don Draper, the hero of the TV "Mad Men," firmly believed that "happiness is the smell of a new car." The hard-living advertising exec knew that people had a visceral response to that unique aroma --…



#dondraper #madmen #appletakes #oliviajezler #newcar #beijinginstitute #acetaldehyde #oliverjones #rmituniversity #melbourne