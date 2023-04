House Republicans grilled Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler over his agency’s handling of digital assets, especially a lack of clarity over whether or not ether is a security, stablecoins regulations and the agency's handling of FTX. Appearing before the House Financial…



