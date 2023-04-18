Pitcher Anthony Bass lashes out at United Airlines, claiming flight attendant asked his pregnant wife to clean up after their child

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass lashed out at United Airlines, claiming a flight attendant forced his pregnant wife to clean up a mid-air mess left by their toddler daughter. The Twitter-fueled dust up started on Sunday with the first of several tweets by Bass, complaining that his 22-week…



#torontobluejays #anthonybass #unitedairlines #sydneyraejames #jessiejamesdecker #netizens #decker #florida #jacquelinewhitmore #northwestairlines