A federal judge on Tuesday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon to set aside two days for depositions about what he knew about the bank’s relationship with sex offender and former client Jeffrey Epstein. The largest U.S. bank faces lawsuits seeking damages by women who claim that Epstein…



#jpmorganchaseco #jamiedimon #jeffreyepstein #epstein #usvirginislands #jpmorgan #jesstaley #jedrakoff #manhattan #staley