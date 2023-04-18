Andrew Lester, 84-year-old Kansas City man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, is in custody

An 84-year-old Kansas City man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly rang the doorbell at the wrong home surrendered to police on Tuesday, officials said. "Andrew Lester, charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, has surrendered at our Detention Center and is in custody," the Clay…



