Paramount+ announces original movie, ‘Star Trek: Section 31,’ starring Michelle Yeoh

Paramount+ has ordered a “Star Trek: Section 31” original movie event with Michelle Yeoh reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, according to a blog post on the “Star Trek” official website. This will be the first Star Trek movie based on a character from the 2017 series “Star Trek:…



#paramount #startreksection31 #michelleyeoh #philippageorgiou #startrek #startrekdiscovery #paramountplus #startrekonparamount #shenzhou #starfleet