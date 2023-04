Netflix reported mixed earnings results on Tuesday after adding 1.75 million subscribers in its first quarter of 2023 for a total of 232.5 million globally. The streamer posted net income of $1.31 billion, or earnings per share of $2.88, on revenue of $8.162 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks…



