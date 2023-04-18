Why the Ralph Yarl shooting is reigniting the ’stand your ground’ debate
Published
It took four days. But the octogenarian accused of shooting Ralph Yarl is now facing criminal charges. They include armed criminal action and first-degree assault, a class A felony which carries a penalty of no less than 10 years and up to 30 years or life imprisonment, if convicted. For Andrew D.…
#ralphyarl #andrewdlester #missouri #trayvonmartin #jordandavis #lucymcbath #martin #georgezimmerman #florida #michaeldaviddunn