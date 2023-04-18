Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Mumbai store opening
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches slew of infrastructure projects from MMRDA Grounds, at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) on Jan. 19, 2023 in Mumbai, India. Apple has a big week planned in India, where the iPhone maker has growing ambitions. After opening a flagship store in Mumbai, CEO Tim…
#narendramodi #mmrdagrounds #bandrakurlacomplex #mumbai #apple #iphone #timcook #newdelhi #nelsoncunningham #mclartyassociates