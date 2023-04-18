Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Didn't Envy Castmates Who Had To Sit In Makeup Starfleet admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew travel all across the galaxy on "Star Trek: Picard," so it's only natural that not every character is human. The franchise is known for introducing audiences…



#startrek #jonathanfrakesdid #starfleet #jeanlucpicard #patrickstewart #startrekpicard #vulcansklingons #comicbook #starktrek #jonathanfrakes