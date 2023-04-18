Fox News, Dominion reach settlement in election defamation lawsuit

Fox News, Dominion reach settlement in election defamation lawsuit

Newsy

Published

ViewFox News suddenly settled a case over false election claims with a Colorado-based voting machine company on Tuesday just as a jury was being seated to hear arguments in the case. 

The $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit was set to begin in Delaware. 

In a press conference, lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems said they...

Full Article