Valley National Among Lenders With High Exposure To 18.6% Office Vacancy Rate

The U.S. has way more office space than it needs. Banks with big portfolios of commercial real estate (CRE) could be in for a world of hurt. If you have an appetite for profiting from such banks’ declining stock prices — three of which I describe below — read on. (I have no financial interest in…



#cre #cushmanwakefield #richhill #cohensteers #newyorkcity #boston #jerseycity #intelligence #markrose #avisonyoung