What Jalen Hurts’ Contract Extension Means For The Philadelphia Eagles, And Yes, Lamar Jackson
Published
While the official announcement that the Philadelphia Eagles had extended Jalen Hurts came relatively late in the NFL offseason — long after Philadelphia had acquired several intriguing new players and jettisoned others — the understanding that everything the team did this offseason needed to flow…
#philadelphiaeagles #jalenhurts #nfl #philadelphia #hurts #jeffreylurie #lurie #eagles #nicolelynn #baltimoreravens