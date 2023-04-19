‘Deadpool 3’ Star Ryan Reynolds On The Pitch That Convinced Hugh Jackman To Return To Play Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds will be joined by Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 and had an update about what it’s been like to film the superhero film. “It’s been fun,” he told ET Canada. “He and I are both really excited. We’ve wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually…



#ryanreynolds #hughjackman #deadpool #etcanada #jackman #reynolds #morenabaccarin #stefankapicic #vanessa #colussus