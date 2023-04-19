‘Deadpool 3’ Star Ryan Reynolds On The Pitch That Convinced Hugh Jackman To Return To Play Wolverine

‘Deadpool 3’ Star Ryan Reynolds On The Pitch That Convinced Hugh Jackman To Return To Play Wolverine

Upworthy

Published

Ryan Reynolds will be joined by Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 and had an update about what it’s been like to film the superhero film. “It’s been fun,” he told ET Canada. “He and I are both really excited. We’ve wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually…

#ryanreynolds #hughjackman #deadpool #etcanada #jackman #reynolds #morenabaccarin #stefankapicic #vanessa #colussus

Full Article