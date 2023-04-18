Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity won't have to apologize on air for broadcasting false claims about Dominion as Fox News ponies up $787 million
Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, and Tucker Carlson were central to Dominion Voting Systems's lawsuit against the company. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images; Jason Koerner/Getty Images Dominion Voting Systems settled its major defamation lawsuit against Fox News on…
