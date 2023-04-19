Netflix confirms it will 'wind down' its DVD service

ViewNetflix announced on Tuesday that it would "wind-down" its DVD service after 25 years in operation. Netflix's service that handles that legacy portion of the business, DVD.com, will ship the last disc on Sept. 29, 2023.
The DVD service is what made Netflix a household name. It was innovative at the time to allow users to...
