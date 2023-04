Crypto Twitter honed in on the connection between SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and Algorand on Monday, after the agency filed a lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex—claiming several tokens are securities simultaneously. Algorand was one of six tokens named in the lawsuit as alleged…



#cryptotwitter #garygensler #algorand #bittrex #algorandfoundation #howeytest #twitter #gensler #mit #silviomicali