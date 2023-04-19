Federal public-service workers to strike Wednesday as union, government fail to reach deal
More than 150,000 federal public servants across the country will go on strike starting Wednesday, after Ottawa and the union representing these workers failed to reach a deal for a new collective agreement by Tuesday evening’s strike deadline. It will be one of the largest national strikes in…
#ottawa #chrisaylward #psac #canadians #picket #treasuryboard #cra #blocquébécois #conservatives #jagmeetsingh