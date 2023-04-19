Rachel McAdams On Possible Appearance In The ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical & Why She “Felt Guilty” Rejecting Roles During 2-Year Acting Break

Rachel McAdams is talking about the possibility of making an appearance in the big-screen adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical. Although the star seems unsure as to how it would happen, she’s game to if writer Tina Fey finds a way to do it. “I don’t see a way to shoehorn us in,” she told Bustle in…



