A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook Traders are scaling back bets on U.S. rate cuts, but dialling up expectations for British hikes. On Tuesday, it was bigger-than-expected pay rises that strengthened expectations for the Bank of England to lift rates next…



#tomwestbrook #bankofengland #sterling #boe #catherinemann #tesla #msn #treasury #chicagofed #austangoolsbee