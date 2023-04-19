Fox and Dominion settle for US$787.5m in defamation lawsuit over election lies

Fox and the voting equipment company Dominion reached a US$787.5m settlement in a closely watched defamation lawsuit, ending a dispute over whether the network and its parent company knowingly broadcast false and outlandish allegations that Dominion was involved in a plot to steal the 2020…



#dominion #ericdavis #justinnelson #wilmington #delaware #rupertmurdoch #tuckercarlson #seanhannity #jeaninepirro #mariabartiromo