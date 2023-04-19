Rishi Sunak’s wife’s stake in childcare firm not mentioned in six ministerial registers

Opposition parties have called on Downing Street to provide answers over Rishi Sunak’s family financial interests as the Guardian discovered that previous ministerial registers made no mention of his wife’s stake in a childcare firm, even though it began in 2019. The prime minister could be…



#rishisunaks #guardian #houseofcommons #companieshouse #akshatamurty #korukids #borisjohnsons #sunak #downingstreet #lauriemagnus