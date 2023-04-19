With historic settlement, Rupert Murdoch is paying the price for Trump’s election lies

The Big Lie came at a big price. The astonishing last-second $787.5 million settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems, which came after the jury had been seated and on the brink of opening statements Tuesday, served as stark reminder that lies have consequences. The country suffered…



#donaldtrumps #rupertmurdoch #dominion #reliablesources #tuckercarlson #seanhannity #nospinzone #smartmatic #erikconnolly #foxdominon