Musk Says Twitter Is Willing To Address Advertiser Concerns But ‘Freedom Of Speech Is Paramount’

Elon Musk Tuesday said Twitter was willing to work with advertisers on where their ads are displayed on the website, but insisted that they will not be allowed to dictate Twitter’s content policy, a comment that comes days after the Twitter CEO claimed most advertisers who had abandoned the…



#miami #nbcuniversal #lindayaccarino #twitter #colgatepalmolivevp #dianahaussling #mcdonald #tariqhassan #chrisriedy #vox