Pressure is continuing to mount on Senator Dianne Feinstein with her own party calling on the California Democrat to resign amid conversation that her absence is impacting President Joe Biden's judicial nominees. Feinstein, 89, has been absent from Washington, D.C. since being hospitalized with…



#diannefeinstein #democrat #feinstein #judiciarycommittee #democrats #dickdurbin #rokhanna #deanphillips #minnesota #jamaalbowman