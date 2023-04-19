News24.com | WATCH | Woman shot and killed after stopping at wrong address in New York
Published
A 20-year-old woman was killed when she and her friends accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend’s house.Full Article
Published
A 20-year-old woman was killed when she and her friends accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend’s house.Full Article
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The boyfriend of a New York woman who was killed Saturday after the couple pulled into the wrong driveway..
ViewA New York man has been charged with murder after authorities said he fatally shot a woman who was in a car that mistakenly..