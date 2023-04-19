Fox News Defamation Settlement: Here’s Where Dominion And Smartmatic’s Other Lawsuits Stand Now

Fox News settled Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against it Tuesday for $787.5 million, avoiding an anticipated six-week trial in the case and bringing two years of litigation to an end—but Dominion and rival company Smartmatic still have numerous other cases pending against right-wing…



#dominion #smartmatic #loudobbs #mariabartiromo #jeaninepirro #pirro #rudygiuliani #sidneypowell #carlnichols #oann