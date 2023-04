As home sales slow down and inventory gets tighter, real-estate agents are about to find out who's in it for the long haul and who will get washed out. Tyler Le/Insider Many won't survive the housing crunch When Chrystina Arnold closed her first sale as a real-estate agent in December, she hoped…



#tylerleinsidermany #chrystinaarnold #porthuron #michigan #realtors #nar #jessicareinhardt #dmar #lawrenceyun #federalreserve