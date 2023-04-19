Here's What You Can Do If Your Home Appraisal Is Lower Than Expected

A disappointing appraisal is not a reason to give up on buying a home. Now that we're two months into the spring, the real estate listings and offers are popping up fast. Springtime has traditionally always been the most popular time for listing while, according to Realtor.com's numbers, the week…



#springtime #realtorcom #putyourhomeonmarket #joelcamino #nextmodular #walkawayfrom #melaniehartman #maryland #creohomebuyers #boydrudy