Real Madrid Plans To Replace Karim Benzema With Erling Haaland in 2024: Reports

Real Madrid are already planning for the future and are looking to the Premier League to bolster their forward line by bringing in Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. As reported by TF1’s Telefoot, and echoed by AS, Real Madrid could already be preparing their next move. The Spanish newspaper…



#realmadrid #premierleague #manchestercity #spanish #losblancos #haaland #rafaelapimienta #benzema #karimbenzema #sergioramos