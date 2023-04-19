Wes Anderson TikTok trend is most wholesome thing you'll see today

Wes Anderson TikTok trend is most wholesome thing you'll see today

Upworthy

Published

Symmetrical framing, title cards, wide lens shots and curated color palettes—these are all trademark signs that you're in a Wes Anderson movie. Thanks to a new TikTok trend, people around the world are embracing the Wes Anderson-ness of everyday life, creating videos with their own take on the…

#wesanderson #tiktok #wesandersonness #bottlerocket #isleofdogs #owenwilson #billmurray #jasonschwartzman #avawilliams #frenchdispatch

Full Article