Former consultant to wind industry warns of turbines’ toll on migrant birds in Nova Scotia

Former consultant to wind industry warns of turbines’ toll on migrant birds in Nova Scotia

Upworthy

Published

Environmental researcher John Kearney says the whirring blades of a proposed 13-turbine wind farm in Nova Scotia may cut greenhouse gases, but the risks they pose to migrating birds are too high. The 74-year-old former consultant to the wind industry has in recent years set up acoustic monitoring…

#johnkearney #novascotia #acoustic #kearney #phd #wedgeportwindfarm #brierisland #ns #avian #danieleaton

Full Article