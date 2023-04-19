Former consultant to wind industry warns of turbines’ toll on migrant birds in Nova Scotia

Environmental researcher John Kearney says the whirring blades of a proposed 13-turbine wind farm in Nova Scotia may cut greenhouse gases, but the risks they pose to migrating birds are too high. The 74-year-old former consultant to the wind industry has in recent years set up acoustic monitoring…



#johnkearney #novascotia #acoustic #kearney #phd #wedgeportwindfarm #brierisland #ns #avian #danieleaton