Learn More The Mandalorian S3 Finale: Grogu's Final Upgrade Is The One We've Always Wanted Contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" Season 3 finale, "Chapter 24: The Return" Unless you count a droid-assisted "No," fans don't get to hear Grogu's first words in "The Mandalorian" Season 3 finale,…



#alwayswantedcontains #mandalorian #chapter24the #dindjarin #pedropascal #armoreremilyswallow #din #djarin #dingrogu