When Priscilla Presley challenged her late daughter’s will recently, it raised the prospect of a family rift and a messy legal battle over who would guide Elvis’ big estate. But legal experts say Elvis’ former wife and Lisa Marie Presley’s mother has a strong case. Nonetheless, court battles over…



#priscillapresley #lisamariepresley #taxcutsandjobsact #winniesun #lplfinancial #finrasipc