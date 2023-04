Nir Zicherman, the executive overseeing Spotify’s audiobooks expansion, is leaving the company at the start of October after more than four years as an executive at the audio giant. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zicherman — currently the the vp and global head of audiobooks at…



#nirzicherman #spotify #hollywoodreporter #anchor #michaelmignano #apple #appstore #thr #davidkaefer #courtneyholt