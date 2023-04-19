Dominion Lawyer Got Last Word In Mic-Drop Exchange With Rupert Murdoch At Deposition For Blockbuster Case
Published
Dominion Voting Systems Lead Counsel Justin Nelson got the last word in a newly-revealed exchange at Fox News Chairman Rupert Murdoch’s deposition in the case that just settled for a blockbuster sum. In a stunning turn of events Tuesday afternoon, Fox News agreed to a settlement that included a…
#justinnelson #rupertmurdoch #dominion #jeremypeters #katierobertson #foxcorporation #vietdinh #micdropexchange #mediaite