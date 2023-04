Learn More Did The Mandalorian S3 Finale Just Subtly Change Everything About Mythosaurs? Contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" Season 3, Episode 8 "The Return" The mighty Mythosaur. Known almost as a cryptid in the universe of "Star Wars," on account of its near legendary status and the fact…



#mandalorian #starwars #mandalorians #mandalore #minesofmandalore #kateesackhoff #dindjarin #pedropascal #djarin