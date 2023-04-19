Martin Scorsese & Studiocanal To Produce Patrick Marber Movie Adaptation Of Mystery Novel ‘What Happens At Night’

Studiocanal has acquired rights to develop Peter Cameron’s well-received 2020 novel What Happens At Night into a feature film, with Martin Scorsese aboard to produce and Oscar nominee Patrick Marber (Notes On A Scandal) adapting the screenplay. What Happens At Night, a finalist for the LA Times‘…



#petercameron #martinscorsese #patrickmarber #timesoflondon #shining #gothic #davidlynch #patriciahighsmith #scorsese #shutterisland