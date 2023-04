Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she mistakenly got in the wrong car

A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own — the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place. READ MORE: Tennessee legislature…



#tennessee #elgin #austin #lynneshearer #heatherroth #ktrktv #paytonwashington #shearer #roundrock #bayloruniversitys