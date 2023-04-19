Ditto, which provides a distributed database to let developers sync data across mobile and edge devices, emerges from stealth with a $45M Series A
Published
Many apps today assume that data lives in only one location, typically a single cloud database. But the reality is more complex. Thanks to the proliferation of mobile devices and cloud infrastructure — the latter of which accelerated during the pandemic — apps now need to store and process data in…
#adamfish #maxalexander #acrewcapital #trueventures #amityventures #alexander #technavio #ditto #whalesync #cloudapps