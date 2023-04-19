Emmys: Netflix Kicks Off Campaign Season with ‘Wednesday’ Stunt, Relocates ‘FYSee Space’ (Exclusive)

Netflix, perennially a key player in the Emmy race, is launching its 2023 Emmy campaigns on Wednesday with a, well, Wednesday-themed stunt. Indeed, many voters and tastemakers will receive a hump-day visit — and hand-delivery of goodies — from a trio associated with the streamer’s hit comedy…



#netflix #wednesdayaddams #hollywoodreporter #redstudios #fyseespace #beef #queencharlotte #deadtome #sellingsunset #lovestory