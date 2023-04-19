Murdoch’s bill for settling Fox defamation lawsuits likely to exceed £1bn

Rupert Murdoch’s bill for settling defamation lawsuits against Fox News is likely to eclipse the £1bn paid out in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal. Fox reached a dramatic 11th-hour settlement with Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday over accusations that the news network knowingly broadcast…



#rupertmurdochs #dominion #suzannescott #tuckercarlson #smartmaticusa #erikconnolly #smartmatic #robertschwarz #newsofworld #aliceenders