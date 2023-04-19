Chris Evans, Ana de Armas on Teaming Up for Third Time With ‘Ghosted’ and Their Shared Musical Hopes

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are solidifying themselves as a dynamic duo in Hollywood with the release of their third film together, Ghosted. While attending the premiere in New York City on Tuesday, both Evans and de Armas spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their onscreen chemistry. “Some…



#chrisevans #anadearmas #hollywood #ghosted #newyorkcity #hollywoodreporter #dearmas #nt #dexterfletcher #cole