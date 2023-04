Security staff at Heathrow airport are to strike on eight days next month in a dispute over pay. The action by members of the Unite union will take place on 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 25, 26 and 27 May, and follow strikes over Easter. Unite said the action next month would cause “inevitable disruption and…



#heathrow #unite #easter #terminal5 #wayneking #sharongraham