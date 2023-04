must face a proposed U.S. nationwide class action accusing the company of illegally monitoring private Facebook groups that delivery drivers used to discuss working conditions, a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday. A divided panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said…



#drickeyjackson #jackson #amazon #9thcircuit #circuit #susangraber #danielwiessner #albany #josiekao